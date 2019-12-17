Columbus County deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects entered the store located at 65 Mollie Road near Whiteville at approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 14. (Source: File photo)
December 17, 2019

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two armed men robbed a Columbus County Dollar General over the weekend.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects entered the store located at 65 Mollie Road in the Williams community near Whiteville at approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The two men, who were wearing masks, held an employee at gunpoint and forced the employee to open the safe.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot after taking approximately $3,000.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.

