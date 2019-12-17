Charleston hosts VCU

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have collectively scored 53 percent of College of Charleston's points this season. For VCU, Marcus Santos-Silva, Marcus Evans, De'Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike'L Simms have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all VCU scoring, including 81 percent of the team's points over its last five games.GIFTED GRANT: Riller has connected on 20 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.