CFCC tops list of North Carolina schools offering associate degrees in nursing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College’s associate degree nursing program has been ranked as the top in the state, according to NursingProcess.org.
According to a news release, the rankings were based on “four broad areas, including academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of the school.”
CFCC finished ahead of Johnston Community College in the rankings of associate degree nursing programs.
“A career in healthcare is promising and what better than nursing to enter this field, which is always in high demand. Cape Fear Community College has played a significant role in creating a workforce of dynamic nurses in NC, and evidently, so, its 1,300 RN graduates are providing nursing care across the state,” the site said about CFCC’s program.
“We are proud to be recognized by NursingProcess.org for the accomplishments of our Associate Degree Nursing program. Our outstanding nursing faculty is focused on quality education and student success,” said Dr. Mary Ellen Naylor, CFCC’s dean of health sciences. “The success of our nursing students exemplifies the commitment CFCC has to prepare graduates who are committed and eager to be part of a team meeting the healthcare needs of our community.”
UNCW ranked fifth in the list of best accredited nursing schools in the state.
The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill topped the list of accredited nursing schools.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.