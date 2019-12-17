Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with woman who saved his life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man and woman have a message they believe could save someone’s life.
In what you might call a beautiful story about right place, right time, having medical training can play a role when you least expect it.
For Julia Rouse and Dick Winter to meet, is something some would call a coincidence.
“He’s hysterical, I mean. I’m glad I saved his life. I don’t know. What would you say? He’s just really funny and such an asset to the community,” Rouse said playfully.
A switch in Rouse’s daily routine is the reason Winter lives to tell about his cardiac arrest.
“I’m just glad to be here,” Winter proclaimed.
Winter is an avid cyclist who was riding his bike one morning five months ago in the summer along Highway 51 with a group of friends. Out of nowhere, his heart stopped and he collapsed. Down that same road, Rouse was on her way to work. She had taken a different route that day, avoiding her more common back roads.
“There was just something different that said, ‘Julia go a different way,’”
Rouse is a former paramedic – the perfect person to show up at such a critical time. She started giving Winter’s friends directions for CPR compressions, but that was no good.
“They didn’t know. It was kind of alarming because I’m like oh my gosh, people don’t know CPR,” said Rouse.
So, Julia went to work herself to keep Dick alive by doing CPR until the fire department and MEDIC responded and transported Winters to nearby Atrium Health Pineville.
If you ask him now what’s one thing he tells people they should do after that experience, Winters will say, "hang with people who know CPR, if you don’t.”
When they met again Monday night, you could tell the bond they have is something special. Rouse graduated from Carolinas College soon to become a nurse in the neurosurgical center at Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center.
She asked Winter to do the honors of her pinning.
“I was honored when she asked,” said Winters.
“It’s amazing to look at someone and know that they’re there because you stopped and did something,” Rouse added.
Rouse’s life-saving efforts haven’t stopped there. She says the group of bike riders that were with Winters now know CPR because she taught them. Now she’s advocating for everyone to learn the technique too because she says you just never know what situation you’ll be in.
