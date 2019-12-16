Woman killed in train-vehicle collision in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating after a woman was killed in a collision between a vehicle and train in Rowan County.
The incident occurred in the 100 block of Webb Road, in between Salisbury and China Grove.
Rowan County Communications and Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died at the scene.
Officials are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing the identity of the deceased.
There’s a Boost Mobile that sits right next to the train track where the collision happened. An employee there says he was about to park his car and start his Sunday shift when he saw the crash. He says the car was just sitting on the tracks and it did not look like the driver was stuck or struggling to move out of the way.
“The train, I heard the sound. Just the sound of pure destruction and that’s when I see all the scrap metal just flying off in just an arc motion – essentially off of the vehicle,” said Jordan Mauney, who works at the cellphone store.
Mauney says it happened fast and so quick, he was in shock at what he saw.
“I wasn’t entirely sure, I thought my brain was playing a trick on me with the depth perception and such,” Mauney said.
Mauney also says as far as he could see, the crossing arms appeared to be working and so was the warning bell.
“Audible sound, the arms were down, cars were stopped on both sides of the track,” he continued.
The woman who died in the crash is a mother, her adult daughter showed up to the tracks Sunday evening to take pictures of the area for her own investigation. She told WBTV, she is not ready to talk and just really wants answers for how and why this happened.
