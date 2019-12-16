Woman gets prison time for trying to burn down her Columbus County home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County woman is headed to prison after she was convicted of trying to set her home on fire while a man and his daughter were inside.
Keira Ann Williams on Monday was sentenced to 4 to 5.8 years in prison on a charge of attempted first-degree arson, according to the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office.
On Jan. 19, 2019, Williams got into a verbal argument with a man at their C. Reeves Lane home in Nakina before claiming she would burn the house down.
Prosecutors said she lit paper items on fire in the bathroom and attempted to set fire to the underside of the home by lighting cardboard boxes on fire.
The man, along with his daughter, and the local fire department were able to extinguish the fires.
Williams was arrested after she was found hiding in woods behind the home.
No injuries were reported.
