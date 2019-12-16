Wilmington man sentenced for driving getaway car in homeless man’s murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaqun Orlando Copeland was convicted and sentenced for accessory to first degree murder, assaulting law enforcement and a weapon charge Monday in New Hanover County.
The 27-year-old Wilmington man was sentenced to between 13 and 19 years in prison.
Copeland pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder of Steven Barton. The homeless man was shot on Hooper Street in April of 2017. The shooter, Eric Nathan Partin, was sentenced for killing Barton back in October.
"Mr. Barton previously served as an EMT and was a beloved member of the homeless ministry in downtown Wilmington. The exhaustive efforts of the Wilmington Police Department have brought justice in a case that would otherwise have no witnesses based on the location and timing of this crime, and we thank them for their hard work and dedication” assistant district attorney Connie Jordan said in a press release.
Copeland drove the getaway car in the murder, and was arrested by WPD the same night as the shooting. As police searched for the gun used in the shooting, they located and seized a shotgun owned by Copeland and charged him for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the attorney general’s office, since he was arrested, he has assaulted deputies on two separate occasions in the New Hanover County jail. On Monday, he also pleaded guilty to the two assaults on law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.