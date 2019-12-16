Whiteville man accused of sexually abusing two children

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is behind bars after he was arrested on child sex crime charges over the weekend.
Travis Walker Houston, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, and one count of first-degree forcible rape of a child.
Arrest warrants indicate that both victims were 10 years old at the time of the alleged incidents which took place between June 9, 2018, to Sept. 8, 2018, and July 1, 2019, to Oct. 8, 2019.
Houston is being held on a $200,000 bond.
