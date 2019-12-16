Validated gang member sentenced to prison after selling heroin to undercover agents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington gang member was sentenced in federal court Friday to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-related charges.
According to the the U.S. Department of Justice, Antonio Foster sold heroin to agents with the New Hanover County Vice Unit outside of an apartment in Wilmington in January 2019.
Law enforcement served a search warrant on Foster's apartment and found items used to manufacture heroin in a child’s closet and 500 bags of cocaine and almost 400 bags of heroin in a beanbag chair.
He was indicted in March 2019 for distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
This case is part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative, which emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.
