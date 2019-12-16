1,500 trees planted at county landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For every 25 pounds of trash picked up by the Plastic Ocean Project, a tree was planted at the New Hanover County landfill Sunday. 1,500 trees were planted which equates to 37,500 pounds of trash picked up by the group over the year.
Executive Director, Bonnie Monteleone said they wanted to come up with a way to clean up and revive the environment.
“We have got to reduce our use of single use plastics, that’s the number one thing," said Monteleone. “Half of the plastic that’s produced is used for single use plastics... The other side of that is the fact that this CO2 that’s released in the atmosphere, some of it is from the plastic that’s produced, we can offset that by planting some of these trees.”
More than 70 people showed up to help with the planting, which took place in a part of the landfill that holds much of the debris from Hurricane Fran.
Monteleone plans to hold this event annually going forward.
