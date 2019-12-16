Signing Santa visits deaf, hard of hearing children

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Santa Claus knows all languages, including American sign language!
Santa spent Saturday afternoon checking the wish lists of those who are deaf or hard of hearing at Vocational Rehabilitation in Greenville.
The event allows people of different abilities to communicate with Santa, take a photo with him and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa.
Organizers say it's a great way for people to learn more about Vocational Rehabilitation and the opportunities the agency offers.
Chanese Jones brought her son King Jones to the event who has a hearing disability.
"I thought that it would be great for him to get an opportunity to be able to see Santa and be able to communicate with him and one who can communicate back with him," said Jones.
Bonita Easter, who works for the agency, suggests employers attend to learn about the options available to accommodate for those with disabilities in the work place.
“Those individuals have good work skills and the ability to work. Many people think any individual with a disability can’t work and that’s not true. Many times, very simple accommodations can be set up and teaching communication skills for the work place are really beneficial,” said Easter.
Greenville Fire-Rescue was also on hand with a fire truck to display fire alarms for individuals with hearing loss.
