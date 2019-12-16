REPORT: Panthers expected to make change at quarterback Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kyle Allen’s run as Panthers starting quarterback could come to an end Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reported Monday that Carolina is “expected to start QB Will Grier” against the Colts.
Allen won his first four starts after replacing an injured Cam Newton in the season’s third week. But he’s also thrown 11 interceptions during the team’s 6-game losing streak.
The Panthers are now 5-9, have been eliminated from playoff contention and have already fired head coach Ron Rivera.
Grier, a rookie third-round pick from West Virginia University, hasn’t taken an NFL snap in a regular season game.
