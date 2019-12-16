Pedestrian seriously injured in weekend collision near Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man was seriously injured after he was struck by a car while walking near Monkey Junction Saturday night.
Sgt. Sanders with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Shannon Longinotti, 35, was walking in the travel lanes on South College Road less than a mile north of U.S. 421 when he was struck by a Nissan passenger car driven by Conrad Nagel, 68, of Wilmington, just before 11:30 p.m.
Longinotti was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.
Sanders said Longinotti was not cited for a pedestrian violation and Nagel was determined to not be at fault in the collision.
However, Nagel was charged with driving while impaired, Sanders said.
