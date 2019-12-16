New Hanover County approves creation of stormwater services program for unincorporated areas

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted unanimously to create a stormwater services program with the aim of providing upkeep to ditches and pipes in the unincorporated areas of the county, relieving property owners of the responsibility.
The new stormwater services department will be part of the county’s engineering department and will go into effect July 1, 2020.
“This is something we’ve been exploring since 2017, because proactively managing stormwater in the unincorporated areas of the county is an important and much-needed service for our community,” said New Hanover County Engineer Jim Iannucci. “When this service begins in July, the responsibility for stormwater maintenance will shift from residents to the county and we can implement a more strategic and comprehensive approach to stormwater management.”
To pay for the new service, residential property owners in the unincorporated areas of the county will be charged a set fee of $5.65 a month (or $67.80 a year); and commercial properties, nonprofits, churches, and any other non-residential properties will be charged a fee based on their impervious surface area.
County officials say the new fee is not a tax but it will be collected once a year through the county’s property tax bill (sent in August) and will be listed as a separate fee for property owners in the unincorporated area. This fee will not apply to residents within the city limits of Wilmington or the county’s beach towns.
Beginning in July 2020, the county will begin implementing the service starting with required maintenance, an assessment of the current stormwater system and conveyances, and prioritizing maintenance for existing drainage easements.
During this time, the county will also be managing the contracted work funded through $4 million in Emergency Watershed Protection funds to remove downed trees and sediment in watersheds as a result of Hurricane Florence.
Officials say community meetings will be held in February (additional details to come), and these will offer property owners in the unincorporated county a chance to receive more information, ask questions, and learn about the fee structure for their specific property.
To learn more about the new Stormwater Services program visit Engineering.NHCgov.com.
