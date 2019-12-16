Jury deliberating in trial of man accused in 2016 murder at Wilmington hotel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jury deliberations are under way in the trial of a man accused of killing a pregnant woman at a Wilmington hotel in 2016.
Tevin Vann is on trial for the murder of Ashley Ann McLean and her unborn child.
Ashley Ann Mclean was found dead by a housekeeper in room #229 at the Best Western Hotel on Market Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2016.
Vann was arrested four days later and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
According to the court document, McLean was beaten and stabbed by a knife. An autopsy determined she died as a result of her liver being lacerated. McLean was in her first trimester, according to Detective Lee Odham.
Vann is also accused of taking McLean's phone, which was recovered in a wooded area off New Centre Drive, Odham said. Texts discovered on the phone linked Vann to McLean's murder.
In an interview with the Wilmington Police Department following his arrest, Vann confessed to killing McLean “after an argument ensued over money for services rendered,” a search warrant states.
According to Odham, Vann contacted McLean through an ad she posted on Craigslist.
