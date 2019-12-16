Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-24 to clinch a playoff spot. The Seahawks took the NFC West lead in a tiebreaker with San Francisco. It's Seattle's seventh time in the playoffs in the last eight seasons. It was the 100th regular season win for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Seattle scored on its first three possessions as Wilson completed 8 of 10 passes for 175 yards with 19-yard touchdown passes to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for a perfect 153.8 QB rating.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Aaron Holiday scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter in the Indiana Pacers’ 107-85 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday was a point shy of his career high set a month ago at Brooklyn.
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Georgetown goalkeeper Tomas Romero stopped Virginia's Axel Gunnarsson in the seventh round of penalty kicks to give the Hoyas their first NCAA men’s soccer championship. The teams fought through two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods after finishing regulation tied at 3, leaving penalty kicks to decide the game. Both teams made their first six penalty kicks, and Aidan Rocha made the seventh for Georgetown, forcing Gunnarsson to attempt to match it. Romero moved to his right to thwart the shot
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Wofford traveled to Chapel Hill and shocked a ranked North Carolina team again. The Terriers got 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and rode a 16-0 run in the second half to a 68-64 win over the 17th-ranked Tar Heels. Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 points for the Terriers. Wofford went on the road to beat North Carolina for the second time in three years. The Terriers were 12-point underdogs. They made four 3-pointers during their decisive spurt, a 6-minute stretch in which the Tar Heels missed 10 consecutive shots.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 20 points off four 3-pointers to lead South Carolina to its first win over rival Clemson since 2015 with a 67-54 victory. The Gamecocks took control with a 14-2 run early in the second half and Clemson could not respond. Maik Kotsar added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks, who won at their rival's home arena for the first time since 2011. Aamir Simms had team highs with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers until he fouled out with less than two minutes remaining.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Markell Johnson hit a running shot from near halfcourt at the buzzer to help North Carolina State beat UNC Greensboro 80-77 on Sunday. Johnson's shot came immediately after a tough tying basket from Isaiah Miller with 2.1 seconds left in what turned into a wild finish between in-state programs. Johnson was immediately mobbed by teammates into the scorer's table to celebrate the win. Johnson had 19 points to lead N.C. State. Miller had 21 of his 26 points after halftime for the Spartans.