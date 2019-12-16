Hampstead man dies in crash involving trash truck in Carteret Co.

CARTERET COUUNTY (WITN) - State Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal accident involving a fully loaded Waste Industries trash truck.
Friday afternoon around 2 p.m., Master Trooper H.D. Wilson responded to the two-vehicle collision involving the Waste Industries trash truck and a minivan.
According to troopers, the crash happened on NC 24 at Hibbs Road in Carteret County. The driver of the minivan, Johnnie Atticus James of Hampstead, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger in the minivan, Shirley James of Hampstead, was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City then onto Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries.
The driver of the trash truck was Edward Earl Joyner. Authorities say he was not injured in the collision.
The investigation is still ongoing due to conflicting witness statements. The driver of the trash truck willfully submitted to a blood alcohol level test.
Broad and Gales Creek Fire and EMS and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office assisted with securing the scene after the crash.
