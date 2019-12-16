Former Wilmington mayor Don Betz running for county commissioner seat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Wilmington Mayor Don Betz is getting back into politics, filing to run for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
Betz served five terms as mayor from 1987 to 1997, after serving six years as a member of city council. He recently retired after 14 years as Executive Director of the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority, following periods of serving as town manager in Holly Ridge and North Topsail Beach. Betz has also served on the WAVE Transit Board for a dozen years, and on the New Hanover County Veterans’ Council.
There will be three county commissioner seats on the ballot in 2020. Incumbent Jonathan Barfield is running for re-election, but current members Woody White and Patricia Kusek have chosen not to seek new terms.
As of Monday, Betz is one of five democrats that have filed for the party’s nomination, while four republicans have also filed to run. You can check the list of candidates that have filed in New Hanover County by clicking here.
North Carolina’s statewide primary elections are scheduled for March 3, 2020, with the General Elections scheduled for November 3, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.