First Alert Forecast: eyeing one blustery rain system for the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Monday’s narrative is tranquil for the Cape Fear Region: a high pressure cell will provide cover for a few fog banks and clouds but also generous sun intervals, gentle southwest breezes, and afternoon temperatures in the unseasonably mild upper 60s and lower 70s.
As a speedy cold front approaches Tuesday and departs Tuesday night, a quick round of unsettled weather is likely: variable clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms. Flooding and severe gusts appear unlikely for now. Pre-front, you can expect 60s and 70s on balmy southwest winds for Tuesday afternoon. Post-front, wintry northwest winds will whisk in upper 30s and lower 40s by Wednesday morning.
Your First Alert Forecast for the long-range opens with a stretch of dry and cold weather from Wednesday through Friday. Modest rain chances return for the weekend. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App supports a ten-day forecast tailored to your exact location! And you know what’s cool about that today? Christmas is ten days away!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.