First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring showers Tuesday and wintry temperatures Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! As December carries on we still are fluctuating in terms of temperatures through the week ahead. However, once a cold front wipes through Tuesday, the rest of the week will be filled with drier and colder days through at least Friday.
As a speedy cold front approaches Tuesday and departs Tuesday night, a quick round of unsettled weather is likely: variable clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms. Flooding and severe gusts appear unlikely for now. Pre-front, you can expect 60s and 70s on balmy southwest winds for Tuesday afternoon. Post-front, wintry northwest winds will whisk in upper 30s and lower 40s by Wednesday morning.
Your First Alert Forecast for the long-range opens with a stretch of dry and cold weather from Wednesday through Friday. Modest rain chances return for the weekend. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App supports a ten-day forecast tailored to your exact location! And you know what’s cool about that today? Christmas is ten days away!
