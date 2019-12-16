Dr. Kyle Horton files to run for New Hanover County Commissioner

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Kyle Horton threw her hat in the ring Monday for a spot on the New Hanover County Commissioners board. She is vying for one of three open seats.
Commissioners Patricia Kusek and Woody White have both announced they will not seek re-election. Chairman Jonathan Barfield, however, said he does plan to seek another term.
Horton has a background in internal medicine and has questioned the process of exploring a potential sale or partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“As a physician who’s lived through sort of the monumental changes that come about, whether it’s through a merger or through a consolidation or whether they privatize and all out sell, I am deeply concerned with what they are telling us here, because they are not laying out a case for why it is so urgent that we proceed with a possibility of sale at this particular juncture," Horton said during an open forum about the hospital in August.
According to Port City Daily, Horton was partially motivated to run for commissioner in an effort “to retain local control of NHRMC.”
Horton ran for U.S. Congress in 2018 but could not unseat Congressman David Rouzer.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.