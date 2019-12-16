Disabled cancer survivor receives new roof after previous was destroyed by Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Edith Boyd received a new roof from the Center for Home ownership & Economic Development (CHOEDC) last week, after Hurricane Florence damaged the one she had before.
“I thank God everyday,” says Boyd.
“During Hurricane Florence, the roof was damaged and it impacted her bedroom, the ceiling was coming down so she had to move to a different bedroom," says Edith’s daughter, Angela Boyd Keaton. "She is so happy she has a new roof so eventually she can move back into her bedroom.”
Boyd is a three time cancer survivor and a double amputee, in both legs. She has been trying to get assistance since May, and was thrilled that CHOEDC could help her as she battles on.
“Others should be encouraged, even if it took from May until now to help this family there’s a possibility that other families can be helped as well so don’t give up,” says James Stroud, Executive Director of the Center for Home ownership Disaster Recovery Center.
