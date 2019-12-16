Alex Highsmith earns All-America honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Associated Press named Charlotte 49ers defensive end Alex Highsmith a Third Team all-America.
The Ashley graduate is the first 49ers football player to earn all-America honors.
Highsmith ranks second in the nation in sacks (14) and fourth in tackles for loss (21.5) while leading Conference-USA in both categories. He set school records for sacks in a game (4.5), season (14) and career (20) and TFL in a game (5) and season (21.5) during the 2019 season.
Highsmith’s season will continue, Dec, 20 at the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl as the 49ers will face Buffalo in Charlotte’s first-ever bowl game.
