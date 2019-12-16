Ainsley’s Angels holds final 2019 run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ainsley’s Angels works to give athletes with disabilities experiences that are outside their regular routine of checkups and appointments.
Most of them sit on the sideline all the time and they don’t get to do things that you and I take for granted," said Susan Mikitka, Ride Coordinator for the event. “This gives them the chance to feel the wind in their face, experience the joy and the cheering.”
The “Frosty 5k” was held in Wilmington Sunday. Its the 12th race of a race series throughout the country.
Anybody could run, but the “angels” in their chairs, also known as chariots, led the start of the race.
Proceeds go towards chariot maintenance and upgrades.
