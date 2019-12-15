Your First Alert Forecast: sunny and dry Sunday ahead, gradual warming to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! The sun has finally broken through and we’ll continue to enjoy heaping helpings of sun as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will top out in the 50s and 60s Sunday amid calmer westerly breezes. A few clouds moving in Monday, but rain chances remain low at 0-10% to start the week. A cold front will bump up our rain chances Tuesday as it moves across the Carolinas.