Your First Alert Forecast: sunny and dry Sunday ahead, gradual warming to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! The sun has finally broken through and we’ll continue to enjoy heaping helpings of sun as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will top out in the 50s and 60s Sunday amid calmer westerly breezes. A few clouds moving in Monday, but rain chances remain low at 0-10% to start the week. A cold front will bump up our rain chances Tuesday as it moves across the Carolinas.
A southerly flow will have an uptick effect our temperatures through the beginning of the week. That said, upper 60s and the 70s are likely Monday and Tuesday, respectively. A cold front, Tuesday night, will drop the temperatures back into the 50s by Wednesday. And some chill mornings ahead by the middle to end of the week with some backyards dipping into the 20s!
Here’s a look at your 7 day planning forecast. Christmas is now 10 days away! If you want to check out your 10 day planning forecast, you can find it specifically for your location on your free WECT Weather App.
