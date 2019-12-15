Live Eat Surf to close two restaurants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two restaurants under the Live Eat Surf brand are closing before Christmas.
Josh Vach founded the first restaurant of the group, k38, in 1993. He was a beloved restaurateur who passed away earlier this year.
Vach’s wife, Cindy, shared the news in a Facebook post Saturday writing, in part:
"Dear Live Eat Surf friends & guests, when my late husband Josh opened K38 Baja Grill in 1993, he had no idea the impact his vision would have on so many people and on this community. When he passed away May 15, I knew I would do my best to make him proud and most importantly - make sure his vision and years of hard work would continue without him.
In order for that to happen, I have had to make some tough decisions, but necessary ones, for the strength of the future of LES."
She goes on to say, “This decision will ensure that all of our focus and energy will be on the remaining locations which are all strong and thriving thanks to the love and support of this community. Please accept and share this news as what it is - positive and necessary to keep moving forward for years to come. I am forever grateful to God, my team, friends and family who have loved and supported me thru these last 7 months - I would have never made it without you.”
Vach says CRUZ and KBueno Norte will be closing and the staff at both restaurants will be kept on at other restaurants.
CRUZ in the Grand View Luxury Apartments complex will close after dinner on December 22.
KBueno Norte in the Porters Neck Center will close after dinner on December 23.
