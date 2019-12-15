First Alert Forecast: dry and warm start to the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have enjoyed your weekend with all this sunshine!
High pressure will keep these clear skies through the overnight hours, into our Monday. Areas of patchy fog possible in the morning, so sure to drive a bit slower on your commute! A few clouds will start to move in the afternoon hours and will continue to build into Tuesday.
Rain chances peak Tuesday, as a cold front begins to cross the Carolinas, bringing heavy rain fall. A few, isolated showers left over Wednesday, but expect clearing, and mostly sunny skies through the end of the week.
Ahead of the cold front, gradual warming will take place with a more southerly flow with temperatures in some backyards getting into the 70s. Behind the cold front... BRR! Highs will drop into the low 50s and upper 40s.
Here’s a look at your 7 day planning forecast. Christmas is now 10 days away! If you want to check out your 10 day planning forecast, you can find it specifically for your location on your free WECT Weather App.
