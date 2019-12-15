American Legion post changes name to honor fallen veteran

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American Legion Post 68 in Leland is getting a new post name after months of deliberation.
John E. Jacobs served in Vietnam and died in the line of duty 51 years ago. He was 20 with a birthday only months away. Jacobs deployed almost immediately after he finished basic training.
“He was fighting for this country to help make this place a better place when he lost his life,” said Minnie Holliday, Jacobs’ sister. "It brings tears to our eyes to know that someone is remembering him in that way.”
There are many who have died in from the Cape Fear area while in service, but Jacobs is the only person listed from Leland who died while in Vietnam.
Friends and family recognized Jacobs and his family today at the official unveiling.
“It just gives me chills just to think about it that someone else," said Holliday. "Others have not let his dream die.
The post is now official named, John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68, Leland, NC. It takes effect, immediately.
