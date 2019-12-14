Your First Alert Forecast: Sunny Sunday ahead, with a gradual warming trend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
The sun has finally broke through the clouds, and we’ll continue to clear up through the evening and have a starry night ahead as high pressure moves in.
Mostly sunny skies stick around through Sunday. A few clouds moving in Monday, but rain chances remain low at 0-10% to start the week. A cold front will bump up our rain chances Tuesday as is moves across the Carolinas.
A southerly flow will gradually increase our temperatures through the beginning of the week into the 70s by Tuesday. The cold front, Tuesday night, will drop the temperatures back into the 50s by Wednesday. And some chill mornings ahead by the middle to end of the week with some backyards dipping into the 20s!
Here’s a look at your 7 day planning forecast. Christmas Eve is now 10 days away! If you want to check out your 10 day planning forecast you can find it specifically for your location on your free WECT Weather App.
