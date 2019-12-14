Yard sales December 14

Yard sales December 14
Today's yard sales
By Kim Ratcliff | December 14, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 9:51 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - ?

313 Craftsman Way, Wilmington

Moving sale- house hold items

8 a.m. - ?

118 Grand Champion Road, Wilmington

Clothes, tools, books, housewares, furniture and more

Pender County

8:30 a.m. - ?

2012 Oystercatcher Drive, Hampstead

Furniture, household goods, everything! Moving sale!

Columbus County

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

107 Maultsby Street, Whiteville (New Life Community Church)

Toys, household goods, clothes, furniture

Planning a yard sales? Click here to send your information now.

Having a yard sale today but didn’t send in any information? Click here to add your yard sale to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.