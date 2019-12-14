No one injured in mobile home fire in Calabash Saturday morning

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Saturday morning.
It happened at a mobile home on Crocker Drive before 6 a.m. When crews afrrived on scene, the fire was fully involved.
According to fire officials, everyone made it out of the home okay without any injuries.
As of 6:15 a.m., the is out. Fire officials say there is extensive damage to the home.
The American Red Cross is working to assist the family.
Check back for updates as we learn more.
