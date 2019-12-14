“Little Love Box” shares letters of hope

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Little Love Box is the latest effort to spread cheer and positive energy throughout Wilmington.
On a rainy Friday the 13th, we can all use a little encouragement.
Paul Stavovy built the box with his children and placed it along the cross city trail on Park Avenue near its intersection with Audubon Boulevard this week.
“It’s really simple, if you’re writing a Christmas card, to just write one extra one and stick one in the box," he said. "A lot of people don’t get cards at Christmas from anybody or get mail ever, so, it was just a nice little way to share what you have when you have it and take when you need it.”
Stavovy works in construction.
“I see people that have anything they want and people who can’t afford to live....I also have my kids half the time and not half the time, so there’s days where things are great and there’s days when things are sad," he said. "I’ve mostly been on the good side of things and even I have days where I don’t feel very good.”
The mailbox is stocked with blank cards and pens for people passing by and is marked with basic instructions.
Stavovy hopes people will leave notes with some specificity. For example: “to someone whose alone at Christmas or to someone whose suffering a loss or someone who is having a bad day," he said. "It can be ‘to whatever’ but the more specific the better, because then someone can pick one that speaks to them.”
Across the street, the Exum family says it’s already spreading holiday cheer.
“For us, the love box is exactly the spirit of the season right now, because its just a time... its a hard time for some people right now, and so a chance to celebrate and enjoy the community that Wilmington has to offer, I think the bike path really celebrates that as well, because we see so many people coming by and just having an extra chance to stop and connect with someone you may never meet is a really powerful message,” said Denise Ousley-Exum.
