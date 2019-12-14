Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FOLLY BOAT
Famous SC coastal landmark Folly Boat finally finds new home
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An unofficial coastal South Carolina landmark has a new home. Crews used a crane and flatbed truck Thursday to pull the Folly Boat from the private marshland where it has rested since Hurricane Irma swept it away more than two years ago. The boat with its handpainted messages of love, school spirit and whatever else someone with a coat of paint can think of is now at a bar called The Barrel on Folly Road. The boat first became famous after it was washed on to the road to Folly Beach in 1989 by Hurricane Hugo.
TV REPORTER-SEXUAL BATTERY
Man videotaped slapping reporter's rear on live TV charged
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a female reporter's rear on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson confirmed that Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident involving a TV reporter covering a road race last Saturday. Callaway went to the television station and apologized on camera a few days later. He also said he did not touch the young woman's rear intentionally, but was trying to raise his hand to pat her on the back or shoulder. Callaway's attorney declined comment Friday.
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY-LIBRARY RAPE
Police run out of leads in reported rape at Clemson Univ.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Police at Clemson University have run out of leads into a reported rape at the main library on the school's South Carolina campus. The Greenville News reports the investigation into the reported Oct. 3 attack has been administratively close with no arrests. University Police Chief Greg Mullen says such a closure means authorities have exhausted all leads but will reopen the case if new, relevant information comes to light. The school's crime log indicates this is one of seven sexual conduct offenses reported at the university in the past eight months. The newspaper and the Anderson Independent Mail have requested related investigative files.
MAIL THEFT
S. Carolina Deputies seeking 2 'grinches' for mail theft
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for two women who have stolen mail from two dozen addresses. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told news outlets Thursday that two unidentified women have been stealing mail from the eastern part of the county. Authorities say they've found at least two locations where open mail has been dumped with no items of value left behind. Ravenell said video from home security systems show two white women in a white compact car. He said the department is increasing patrols and investigators are looking for any information.
CHURCH MOLESTATION
Volunteer gets 75 years for abusing boys in church bathroom
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — A former volunteer at a South Carolina megachurch has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for molesting boys as young as 3 in a bathroom during a children's program. News outlets report 29-year-old Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett was convicted on six charges related to four of the 15 children police have identified as victims of sexual abuse at NewSpring Church in Charleston. Prosecutors showed surveillance video during trial of Hazlett leading preschool-age boys to the church’s bathroom and abusing them. Hazlett said an abusive upbringing and mental illness led him to his actions. A judge sentenced him to the maximum time for the sex crime counts.
FORKLIFT DEATH
Man crushed by forklift and killed at SC workplace
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving a forklift died at his South Carolina workplace after another forklift with a boom on it fell on top of him. The Aiken County Coroner's Office said the man died about 1 p.m. Thursday at ALCS Inc. in Aiken, which is a recycling business. Investigators say the man was using his forklift to move equipment when he died, His name has not been released.