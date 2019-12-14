First Alert Forecast: showers to push through Saturday morning, drier for remainder of weekend.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday evening! As showers continue this morning, chance comes in the form of high pressure, which will promote clearing skies. Next week get ready for another roller coaster ride but first here are some main point to keep in mind:
- Saturday and Sunday : a few lingering showers are likely Saturday morning then skies will gradually dry out for the reminder of the weekend. Temperatures will mainly be in the 50s and 60s during the day and 40s overnight.
- Next week: warm southerly flow will bump up temperatures Monday and Tuesday ahead of another juicy rain front which will bring a healthy 60% shower odds for Tuesday. As of now, that front looks speedy enough to bring back drier air and much colder weather by Wednesday.
Through it all, temperatures ought to stay high enough to preclude wintry precipitation. Line up all these concepts in your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And don’t forget, you can get a full ten-day forecast for wherever you are in the Cape Fear Region - or beyond - on your WECT Weather App!
