$3,200 worth of layaways paid off at Wilmington Walmart

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “How can we pay it forward?”
It can be a hard question to answer for someone in the giving spirit for Christmas.
For Dr. Misael Otero, a dentist with a practice in Wilmington, it took a little brainstorming, but eventually he came up with a plan.
“We were trying to figure out how to help the community for Christmas. One of my team members had a birthday last month, and in our dental practice we allow the employee who is having a birthday that month pick the charitable donation that we give to for that month. Well, my team member wanted to pay off layaways at Walmart, and I thought it was a fantastic idea," Dr. Otero said.
Dr. Otero and his team contacted Pay Away The Layaway, a nonprofit organization that looks to inspire hope and help families pay off layaway balances that include gifts for their children.
“It is funded by crowd sourcing online, and you are able to donate money through them. What the organization does with those funds is put dollars toward unpaid layaways to bring Christmas to families,” Otero said.
The organization likes to pick layaways with children’s items and toys on it. It’s also completely random.
“We brought over $5,000 in layaway payoffs this season to the Wilmington location. We did the Porters Neck location last week and the Monkey Junction location this week,” Otero said.
On Thursday alone, Otero paid $3,200 worth of unpaid layaways to put smiles on the faces of many families.
“Kids getting trampolines and getting their bicycles, getting kayaks. They get their little motorized scooters, but that is a Christmas that wouldn’t have happened otherwise, so it’s the opportunity to play Santa Claus for a little bit. It just feels really good," Otero said.
Otero says it’s all in the spirit of giving.
“Anytime there’s an opportunity to help somebody, that’s we do. We’re human. We show love, and that’s the best gift we could give,” Otero said.
He and his team weren’t done spreading the love either. Some of the items that were being paid off were discounted, so they still had $400 left to give.
“What we decided to do with the leftover money is get $400 worth of gift cards and hand them out to people walking around Walmart,” Otero said.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.