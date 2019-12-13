UNCW plans to add new facility for recently approved Coastal Engineering degree

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Board of Trustees discussed plans Friday for a new Coastal Engineering Facility to be online by the fall semester of 2021.
According to the univeristy, the proposed 15,000 sq. foot building is necessary to provide teaching and research space for a recently approved Coastal Engineering undergraduate degree.
The new program teaches students to address issues affecting coastal communities around the world. It focuses on foundational courses and specialized coursework in coastal engineering and marine sciences.
The university received five proposals for the facility; three were selcted for consideration and interviewed and further narrowed down to two.
Subsequent to approval by the Board of Trustees, the university will begin fee negotiations with the chosen design firms.
