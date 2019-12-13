Tree-removal company pays $26K in penalties in Wilmington price gouging case

Anne Smith knew she was part of a price gouging scheme when her tree service kept raising the price of her tree removal by thousands of dollars after Hurricane Florence. (Source: WECT)
December 13, 2019 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 4:34 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington homeowner will receive $6,000 in restitution after filing a price gouging complaint with the state attorney general.

In addition to the restitution, the state has collected $20,000 in civil penalties that will go toward funding local schools.

The attorney general’s office collected the restitution cash just this week.

Alva Wilson Lewis, who does business under the names A1 Tree & Storm Relief, A1 Tree and Storm Damage Relief, and Big AL & Sons Tree Service is barred from conducting any tree removal or storm recovery work in North Carolina.

In September, Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit against Lewis after his employee initially provided an estimate of $4,000 to remove three trees for a Wilmington homeowner. The price then jumped to $7,000 and a final invoice charged the customer $12,000. The homeowner ultimately paid $6,000.

Attorney General Josh Stein won the judgement against the company in April.

Lewis’ company has no relation to A-1 Tree Service, LLC out of Hampstead.

