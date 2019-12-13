TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Wrightsville Avenue closed due to house fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Wrightsville Avenue is closed as emergency crews respond to a house fire Friday morning.
The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted around 9:20 a.m. that they were at the scene of a house fire in the 5000 block of Wrightsville Avenue.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire. It’s unclear how much damage the home sustained or if anyone was injured.
Drivers should avoid Wrightsville Avenue between Wallace Avenue and Wood Dale Drive as crews work to clear the scene.
