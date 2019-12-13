Topsail Beach reimbursed $18.8 million for hurricane-related beach damage

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The state and FEMA say more than $18 million has been approved to reimburse beach damage in Topsail Beach from Hurricane Florence.
The town will replenish more than 939,000 cubic yards of sand damaged during Hurricane Florence; that’s roughly enough sand to fill 290 Olympic swimming pools.
FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.
North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $90.8 million to restore North Carolina beaches since the 2018 storms. In addition to the $18.8 million for Topsail Beach, more than $54 million was approved earlier this month to restore beaches in Emerald Isle and Holden Beach.
