5th grade teacher loses house to fire, only misses 1 day of school

“I did not know, I found out later what had happened. I said ‘Ms. Hardy, can I speak to you?’ she said ‘yes?’ I said, ‘Why are you here?’ and she said, ‘because of my kids.’" She’s an amazing educator and we definitely love her. She’s so selfless and our kids need that. She definitely embodies what we want for our students and for our staff, and so I am just very appreciative of what she does," Jordan said.