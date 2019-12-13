Stolen memorial bench recovered in North Carolina park

EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ7) - A memorial bench that was stolen from a church in Botetourt County has been recovered in North Carolina.
The bench, etched with the words “IN HONOR OF BONNIE CALDWELL”, was stolen from Galatia Presbyterian Church in Eagle Rock sometime over Thanksgiving weekend.
Caldwell died in 2015, and he daughter, Terry Tucker, said, "This should not be easy to hide. It is unique. It is very heavy. Please keep your eyes open."
A reward was offered for the bench's return, and the manufacturer, Twist and Turn in Roanoke, donated a replacement bench.
December 12, a retired police officer walking through Uwharrie National Forest in North Carolina came upon the bench sitting near a picnic table. He Googled Caldwell's name and contacted Tucker, who says the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office will arrange to pick it up.
The park is about 150 south of Roanoke.
Anyone with information about who stole the bench is urged to call the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office at 540-473-8230.
