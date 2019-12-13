The Salvation Army now accepting donations through Apple Pay, Google Pay

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just in time for the holiday season, The Salvation Army announces that you can now donate to the organization with your mobile device.
According to a report from CNBC, in an average week, three out of ten adults say they don’t make buy anything with cash.
This is the first year The Salvation Army is using Apple Pay and Google Pay to make donations at the red kettle.
“It’s an experiment," said Major Mark Craddock, the Corps Officer with The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear. "It’s a pilot program to see how it works. So far, it’s working pretty good. It’s very simple."
Here’s how it works: you take a picture of the little icon found on the sign of the red kettle. Once the picture is taken, it will take you directly to the website where you can donate.
“For those of you who don’t carry cash and you pay with your Apple phone or Google Pay, it’s a great day to donate to The Salvation Army and build hope throughout the cape fear,” said Major Craddock.
The money raised from the red kettle program goes right back into the Cape Fear to fund other programs, including the Angel Tree. It’s too late to apply for this Christmas, but if you need assistance to get gifts for your children, call The Salvation Army at 910-762-2070 and the caseworkers will point you in the right direction.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.