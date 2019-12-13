Proposed tuition increase for UNCW would benefit student support programs

December 13, 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It could cost students more to attend the University of North Carolina Wilmington in the 2020-21 school year. The UNCW Board of Trustees are expected to vote on a potential tuition increase Friday afternoon.

According to the meeting agenda, the university is asking for a 3% tuition increase in the 2020-21 school year, among a rate increase on various other mandatory fees.

The rate change would mean resident undergraduate students would pay $133 more a year and non-resident students would pay an extra $555 in 2020. Overall, this would bring in a revenue increase for the university of $1,671,470.

In comparison to peer institutions, UNCW would still be among the most affordable for both resident and non-resident undergraduate students.

Money from the increase would go towards undergraduate student support — like the addition of a student success coach, an academic advisor and registrar support positions.

The university is also asking the board to approve the implementation of a few other fees, including charging 11% of non-student ticket prices for performances at Kenan Auditorium to benefit the facility.

On the flip side, the university is asking the board to drop the $500 Doctor of Nursing Practice residency fee.

