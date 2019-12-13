Pender County deputies looking for man who beat, bit, robbed victim

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement is searching for a man accused in what authorities call a “vicious attack."
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Sevonta Akeem Waddell. He’s accused of attacking a woman Sunday in the 900 block of New Road at Jordan Lane in Burgaw.
The victim was bitten severely, beaten and had personal items stolen from her during the domestic assault.
Waddell is wanted on charges of domestic assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female and larceny. The sheriff’s office says he also has several other outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515.
