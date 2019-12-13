Pender Co. schools now equipped with “Stop the Bleed” kits

“Its going to take time for emergency resources to get to wounded people. There’s other jobs that have to be done first such as isolating that threat and these people are bleeding out. Minutes are everything, you know, seconds turn into minutes and minutes turn into hours when you’re bleeding,” he said. "So having these kits available, having the training available for people to be able to apply this type of first aid may be the difference between life and death before a paramedic can get to them.”