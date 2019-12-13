Pender Co. schools now equipped with “Stop the Bleed” kits

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A new safety initiative is in place throughout Pender County schools that is designed to save lives in the event of an active shooter or other large scale emergency.
Each school is outfitted with “Stop the Bleed” kits and all staff are trained on how to use them.
“It comes with a combat action tourniquet to stop major hemorrhaging. It also comes with an emergency bandage that can also stop major hemorrhaging, two smaller gauze that can be used for packing wounds, it comes with a set of gloves, instructions and a pair of shears,” said Pender EMS & Fire Battalion Chief David Dudding.
The “Stop the Bleed” program is backed with support from the Department of Homeland Security. However, the department does not provide funding. Dudding wrote the grant that won the school district $15,500 from the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation to pay for them.
In the event of an active shooter, he says they could be life-saving.
“Its going to take time for emergency resources to get to wounded people. There’s other jobs that have to be done first such as isolating that threat and these people are bleeding out. Minutes are everything, you know, seconds turn into minutes and minutes turn into hours when you’re bleeding,” he said. "So having these kits available, having the training available for people to be able to apply this type of first aid may be the difference between life and death before a paramedic can get to them.”
The district’s lead school nurse, Kim Collins, says the district has to be prepared for anything and this program, she says, is exciting for what it provides in terms of safety.
“I’ve been here almost 20 years and for the first time I really feel as safe as we can feel in school,” Collins said. “These stop the bleed kits, we may have to use them if someone gets cut in shop class and has a bleed that won’t stop. It’s not just for a mass incident, its for a day to day incident that may happen.”
The number of kits at each school depends on the schools layout and design. There are five at Trask High School. Ideally, there is one for each level of each school and for outlying buildings.
Dudding encourages others to look into the program and consider adding a kit as a safety device.
“If you own a business, if you have a place that may have a large group of people at any time, this is something to have on board. Behind me you’ll see we have an AED, this was the second generation of safety device, the first was a fire extinguisher, you find these two things common in just about every public place. We need to start seeing these things more common in public places as well,” he said.
