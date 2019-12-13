New Hanover County Commission to vote on new stormwater service

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of unincorporated New Hanover County may be seeing a new charge on their annual tax bill, but officials say it should make life easier for property owners.
On Monday, the New Hanover County Commission will consider whether or not to finally launch a new stormwater service that has been in the exploration phase for the last few years.
“There’s a need for it, and we feel we’ve developed a system that folks will pay based on that need, and we will be able to do not only the maintenance but also make improvements that will benefit the county as a whole,” said County Engineer Jim Iannucci.
The fee will be collected on annual property tax bills, but is not a tax, county officials explained, and the money will be put in an enterprise fund dedicated for stormwater projects.
Wilmington has a similar program, Iannucci explained, in that they fund stormwater projects in the same way. However, most of the county’s stormwater infrastructure is comprised of ditches and grading, rather than pipes under streets.
Still, under current regulations, property owners are required to maintain that infrastructure, which Iannucci explained can be both costly and difficult for many individuals to do.
“Sometimes it can be a little bit of grading that needs to be fixed, and for all the individual property owners to do that individually it’s really difficult,” he said. “Whereas, if you do on behalf of everyone, almost like bringing everyone together, it ends up yielding a much better result.”
Under the new service, the county would take over responsibility for maintenance and repairs.
At first, Iannucci said, the county would hire contractors to perform the work, but would eventually be adding 13 new positions to county staff.
In addition to maintenance, he said the funds would be used in improvement projects as well, beginning in the Prince George and Smith Creek watersheds, with funding for those projects also coming from federal grants.
Having an established stormwater service would also make it easier to get more of those grants, Iannucci said.
Here’s what it would cost:
- Residential properties would pay a flat annual fee of $67.80
- Commercial and other non-residential property fees would be determined by the amount of impervious cover on the site
- Post-2001 developments would receive a 31 percent discount because of the stormwater permits required from that date forward
Iannucci said so far, the response from the public has been mostly positive.
“Definitely the folks that have had drainage concerns in the past are definitely in favor, but I think overall people see the need,” he said. “I mean, we’re definitely an urbanized county and the storms kind of brought light to it, but really this is drainage maintenance, this is enabling us to improve the flow of stormwater across the county and be able to not only do the maintenance but also make improvements.”
The county commission meets at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at the New Hanover County Government Center.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.