Michael Jordan’s first basketball coach dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Clifton “Pop” Herring, the Laney High School coach known for coaching Michael Jordan, has died.
Former Laney High School coach Nathan Faulk confirmed Pop Herring has passed away, but could offer no additional details.
Herring is famously known as the coach who “cut” Jordan from the team at Laney High School. However, a Sports Illustrated article revealed Herring kept Jordan on the junior varsity team his sophomore year, instead of making him a varsity player.
