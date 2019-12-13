Living Large: 6000 square foot home the largest on the market in Wrightsville Beach

“If you plan to fill up five bedrooms, you’ll need room to feed all those folks. So, you can seat eight people at the kitchen counter. Another six over here in the breakfast nook and six more at the dining table” says Baylies. “ After meals, there’s plenty of space for people to spread out. On nice days, relax on any of the three oversized decks, the gazebo down on the dock, or the crow’s nest on the top side.”