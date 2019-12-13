Living Large: 6000 square foot home the largest on the market in Wrightsville Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are dozens of beach communities, here, in southeastern North Carolina filled with many unique homes.
Here’s a look at a property that’s currently the largest home for sale on Wrightsville Beach.
212 Water Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC
5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 6000 square feet.
The home has its own docks on the Intracoastal Waterway with enough space to accommodate four boats.
“The first thing that strikes you is the wall to wall and floor to ceiling windows. They make a dramatic statement and flood the living room and kitchen with natural light” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “Mostly they make for stunning views of Banks Channel.”
The hope boasts five bedrooms, each with its own in suite bath. So whether you’re looking for a primary residence or a place designed to appeal to vacation renters, you’ll find a lot of flexibility here.
“If you plan to fill up five bedrooms, you’ll need room to feed all those folks. So, you can seat eight people at the kitchen counter. Another six over here in the breakfast nook and six more at the dining table” says Baylies. “ After meals, there’s plenty of space for people to spread out. On nice days, relax on any of the three oversized decks, the gazebo down on the dock, or the crow’s nest on the top side.”
An extra bonus for this home is the garage and the size of the driveway. It easily accommodates at at least five cars. Given the challenge of parking at the beach, that’s a big perk.
“Just remember, a house this close to the water comes with certain weather related risks, but it also comes with world-class perks” says Baylies. “Hence, the $3,590,000 price tag.”
