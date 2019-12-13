Hospital employees load up ambulances with toys

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Not only do employees at New Hanover Regional Medical Center take care of families when they aren't feeling well, they are also taking care of those who are struggling during the holiday season.
Employees loaded EMS vehicles with toys, bikes and clothing Friday morning to deliver to various agencies as part of the Adopt-A-Family program. The donations were taken to the Salvation Army, a Domestic Violence Shelter and DREAMS of Wilmington.
From there, the agencies will make sure the items are given to those in need.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.