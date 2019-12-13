Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored 40 seconds into overtime for his 100th NHL point and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0. The Canucks improved to 4-4-0 in their last eight games. The Hurricanes had their three-game win streak snapped. Carolina is 10-4-1 in the last 15 games.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Not too long ago the Carolina Panthers viewed the Seattle Seahawks as their biggest rivals in the NFC. But now the franchises are headed in vastly different directions. The Seahawks have posted eight straight winning seasons under coach Pete Carroll. The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera last week. The Seahawks will try to clinch a playoff berth Sunday for the seventh time in eight seasons. They need a win coupled with a Packers, Rams or Vikings loss. The Panthers are relegated to the role of spoiler. They have dropped five in a row heading into the game against Seattle.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is not ready to predict how long Zion Williamson's absence will last beyond initial team estimates that had him playing by the end of this week. The NBA's top overall draft pick still hasn't practiced since having arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 21. But Gentry says Williamson has been engaged with the team at practice and games and has been walking through offensive and defensive sets. Williamson is also traveling with the team. The former Duke star averaged about 23 points in four preseason games and teammates say they expect more of the same when he returns.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Felix Sabates is leaving NASCAR after 30 years as a team owner. The Cuban refugee came to the United States at 15 and built a lucrative business that allowed him to enter NASCAR in 1989. Hee sold his controlling interest in SABCO Racing to Chip Ganassi before the 2001 season but remained involved with the team. His record shows 50 Cup Series wins, including victories at the crown jewels Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and NASCAR's All-Star race. He also coaxed Ganassi into sports car racing and the IMSA teams won 64 races and seven series championships.